Seven People Hurt In Isabella Co. Crash Between Amish Buggy, Pickup Truck

An entire Amish family had to be hospitalized after a pickup truck smashed into their buggy in Isabella County.

It happened on Blanchard Road, near Rolland Road, around 8 Thursday morning.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup was heading east when sun hit the frost-covered windshield, blinding him and causing him to rear-end the buggy.

No one died but all seven in the buggy, including two children, were taken to the hospital.

The horse was taken to the vet for a leg injury.

The sheriff says the prosecutor is looking into the case.

This is the second buggy accident in Northern Michigan in as many days.