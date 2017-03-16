Man Flees Country After Robbing Sault Ste. Marie Gas Station, Kidnapping Clerk

A man fled the country after robbing a Sault Ste. Marie gas station and kidnapping a clerk.

It happened around 2:40 Thursday morning at an Admiral gas station in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault Ste. Marie police say a man walked into the gas station and robbed it.

Police say he had a gun with him, and he stole gas, cigarettes and an unknown amount of money.

He took the clerk from the gas station and drove south on I-75. Police say he dropped the clerk off at a median turnaround, then drove off.

According to police, the suspect crossed the International Bridge into Canada.

Police say the suspect turned himself into police in Canada around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details.