Hyundai Recalls Nearly One Million Cars Over Seat Belt Concerns

Hyundai is recalling nearly one million cars in the United States over seat belt concerns.

978,000 cars are being recalled because the front seat belts could detach in a crash.

The recall includes Sonata midsize sedans from 2011 through 2014 model years and the Sonata hybrid from 2011 through 2015.

Hyundai says that a fastener for a seat belt anchor may not have been fully latched during assembly, potentially causing it to detach.

The problem was discovered in September when the owner of a 2013 Sonata reported that the front passenger belt came loose during a collision.

One injury has been reported.

Owners will be notified in April and dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor and make repairs if necessary.

