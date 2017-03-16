Grand Traverse Co. Road Reopens After Deadly Accident

A Grand Traverse County road is back open after a two-car deadly accident.

Details are limited at this time but Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office says Garfield Road is closed near Voice Road in Paradise Township.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old Kingsley man was heading north when he crossed the center line and collided with a car being driven by a 17-year-old Traverse City girl.

The Kingsley man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

