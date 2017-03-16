Mason County Road Closed as Emergency Crews Battle Structure Fir - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mason County Road Closed as Emergency Crews Battle Structure Fire

A structure fire in Mason County has caused a road to close down.

Details are limited right now, but the Mason County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews are currently responding to a fire on US-10 at Nelson Road in Ludington.

They ask that people avoid the area while they work to put the fire out.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we continue working to bring you the latest details on this developing situation.