Bike Association Receives Thousands For New Boyne City Trails

A Northern Michigan biking association is getting money to expand and it’s all in the name of health.

The Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association received a more than $18,000 grant from the Northwest Michigan Health Department.

It will be used to build more bike trails in Boyne City.

They hope it will get people excited about exercise and bring more people, along with improvements to the greenspace.

It's something the city is beyond excited about.

"Whether somebody's just starting, with their family, the casual rider or to the real serious adventurous of rider, we're going to have trails there that are basically going to be able for anybody to use,” says Boyne City City Manager, Michael Cain.

The first half of the trail building phase was finished last year.

Phase two begins in June and should be complete by July.