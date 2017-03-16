Mobile Food Pantry Serves Hundreds In Mackinac County

Thousands of pounds of food to serve hundreds of Northern Michigan families in need.

A Feeding America West Michigan mobile pantry drove over to Mackinac County Wednesday to fill hungry tummies at Little Bear East Arena in St. Ignace.

At least 40 volunteers gave out 15,000 pounds of food.

Organizers say they had quite the turn out, with people coming from all over Mackinac County.

“It's well received within the community especially this time of year with a lot of people on unemployment, and it's just a struggle you know, trying to purchase food so I'm happy we can be here to do that,” says Ronda Engle of the Mackinac County Child Protection Roundtable.

Engle says they're always accepting donations.