MTM On The Road: The Bihlman Bros. to perform live at Streeter's in Traverse City

This Saturday, March 18th the Traverse City natives are back together for a one-night performance at Streeter's Ground Zero. Sharing the stage with Grinder Blues, The Bihlman Bros. are known for their funky, blues rock sound and acclaimed repertoire--- including work with musical greats like Ted Nugent, BB King and Ray Charles, to name a few. This morning the band takes a break from their Emmy Award-winning accolades and joins us for a live jam session at HaloHorn Productions in Traverse City. 