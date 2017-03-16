Two Detroit Police Officers Shot, Suspect Arrested

We have continuing coverage following a frightening night in Detroit.

Police say they caught the suspect who shot two of their own.

We first broke this story on Michigan This Morning.

One of the officers was shot in the neck, and another was shot in the ankle.

The police chief says they were doing a drug investigation Wednesday night on the city's west side.

They approached a man who was acting fidgety.

The officer shot in the neck is expected to be OK.

Body armor stopped two bullets from going through the chest of the second officer.

The suspect was hit in the leg.

He's also hospitalized.