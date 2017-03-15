CMU Town Hall Centers Around Gender And Sexuality Center

Hundreds of Central Michigan University students packed in to the Park Library Auditorium to get more information about possibly opening a Gender and Sexuality Center on campus.

The presentation was filled with speakers and students eager to share their stories about how the center could help them.

The new program would combine the current office of LGBTQ services and a proposed women's center.

It would offer resources like help for long-term survivors of sexual assault.

The center is something student groups have been working on for years.

"I'm really excited we have a packed house nearly every seat is filled so it's just fantastic we've gotten more than 2,000 signatures so there is an overwhelming tide of student support for this center," said Evan Wittenbach.

The next step is waiting to see if the university gives the Gender and Sexuality Center funding.

They will know when CMU unveils their next budget in April.