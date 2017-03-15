Mount Pleasant Community Reacts To CMU Layoff Talk

The talk of layoffs is sending shock waves through the Mount Pleasant community.

Central Michigan University is a huge economic driver for the area.

Mount Pleasant is the kind of college town where it seems like everyone knows someone who either goes to or works at CMU.

So if employees get laid off it's definitely a hit for businesses.

"You build relationships with your customers so don't want to see them get hurt," said Courtney Kirchin.

For years Courtney Kirchin has clocked in hours at several businesses in Mount Pleasant. Her latest job, a manager at Pisanello's Pizza.

"It would definitely be a decline if they lost their job, they wouldn't be able to treat themselves for pizza," she said.

Courtney says at least 50% of their lunch time business comes from CMU faculty and staff. But the loss of employees would go much farther than money in their cash register.

"If it affects one person in consequence it's going to affect whole families friends, not just that one person if they get laid off. It's going to affect a whole surrounding group not even just business," she said.

Dillon Harke's mom works at CMU.

"It did raise a red flag, because you know hopefully they have enough to pay my mom because she needs her job," Dillon said.

He worries about other workers relying on the university to help their kids get a college education.

"Usually there's some sort of benefit credit wise for taking classes so I guess I would be a little concerned for those families who really rely on it and maybe they are a little lower income and their great benefit is getting to put their kids through college," he said.