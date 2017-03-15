Gaylord Golf Resorts and Cherry Capital Airport Promote Northern Michigan at Dallas Golf Show

“Northern Michigan has so much beauty, so much to offer," said Kevin McKinley, Director of golf and ski operation for Treetops Resort.

Northern Michigan is looking to peak golfer’s interest in Texas this weekend.

Northern Michigan is looking to boost the golf industry and now they have a new direct flight from Dallas Texas to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City to help draw golfers.

This weekend, a group of golf resorts and Cherry Capital will be going to Dallas to promote this new gateway and they believe golf could be the ticket to bring more people to our beautiful region.

“They come, they drive past that bay and I can only imagine, I know what I'd be thinking, I want to bring my family back here," said McKinley.

Not only are they hoping to bring golfers to Northern Michigan during summer, they are hoping to bring more people up here for all four seasons.

“If the resorts that these people are staying at are on the ball, then absolutely there's no reason why people won't travel here more often than just the summertime," said McKinley.

Traveling to and from Dallas to Northern Michigan golf getaways will now be easier. American Airlines is offering a nonstop flight everyday this summer to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

“There will be daily service between June 2nd and August 21st so one flight a day that will be taking place,” said Kevin Klein, director of Cherry Capital Airport. “We estimate it will bring 12,000 more seats to our market, so we're really excited about that opportunity and that growth in our market.”

But seats are going fast, the flights are already 20 percent full after being announced earlier this year.

"What we recommend anybody's that looking to connect, you know to that southern region of the county or go direct to Dallas, now’s your time to do it,” said Klein.

“The rest is history I think you know all it takes is one reason to get somebody here and the airline figured out that it was a win-win situation," said McKinley.

The airport and resorts have already seen an increase in reservations for this summer.