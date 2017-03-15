Local Woman Dies After Newaygo Co. Car Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Local Woman Dies After Newaygo Co. Car Crash

A Northern Michigan woman is dead after a crash in Newaygo County Wednesday.

State police say a vehicle was heading south on oak avenue in grant township when it hit another car driving on 120th St.

Troopers tell us the female driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

The southbound driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the passenger is okay.

They say the crash remains under investigation.