Local Woman Dies After Newaygo Co. Car Crash

A mother grieving the loss of her 18 year old son. North Cummins lost his life in West Grand Traverse Bay on Sunday.
Two Ludington men could face up to 20 years in prison after a drug team says they found the pair with meth making materials.
It's the second week of Parade of Homes in Traverse City.
A local golfer, with a very big opportunity. Competing in his first major professional golf tournament.
In this update, Benchley Chiropractic in Clare raised thousands of dollars through a fundraiser to support Clare County Sheriff John Wilson.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
Wine tasting on the peninsulas: a beautiful way to spend an afternoon in Northern Michigan.
No matter the weather, Gaylord is a buzz this weekend. Excitement is building up to the start of the Wings over Northern Michigan air show.
Summer is here and the kids are out of school and looking for things to do. If it's a rainy day or you're burnt out from the beach, one spot in Northern Michigan is an adrenaline adventure in the dark.
People gathered to celebrate the life of Traverse City's Lars Kelto Friday afternoon.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
Does this ring look familiar to you? A Mount Pleasant woman is looking for the owner.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
We have an update on two armed robberies in Cheboygan County. Jonathan Daniels, from Boyne Falls, entered his guilty plea on Tuesday.
Two Ludington men could face up to 20 years in prison after a drug team says they found the pair with meth making materials.
People gathered to celebrate the life of Traverse City's Lars Kelto Friday afternoon.
