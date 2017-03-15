Cadillac MSP Use Thermal Camera To Save Elderly Mesick Man Lost In Freezing Conditions

"He was very cold. He was mumbling. We were lucky to get to him so quickly."

Technology to the rescue...

A thermal camera helped find an elderly man lost in the woods on a very cold night.

Troopers say the man was disoriented and not wearing winter clothes.

He was lost for hours.

State Police say a special camera and a resourceful trooper found the man close to 11 and 14 Mile Roads near Mesick late Tuesday night.

In freezing temperatures, every moment counts.

Trooper Michael West used his post's new thermal camera to find a missing man before it was too late.

“We like to believe that it did save his life,” West says.

When a man in his 70s left home and walked into the woods with wind chills dipping below zero, Trooper West says minutes turned to hours.

“He was out there approximately two hours prior 911 being dispatched,” West says. “The male wasn't dressed for the weather. He was wearing a ball cap, a light jacket for mild weather as well as some boots which quickly became wet when he was walking around in the snow.”

State Police rushed to the area, using a canine unit to canvass the forest -- along with a special camera.

“This past fall, we, as the Cadillac Post, acquired a thermal imaging camera,” West says. “What that allows us to do is basically see heat through the eyes of the camera."

The Cadillac MSP Post conference room is not exactly a wooded environment in a harsh winter atmosphere at night, but if you strike the lights, it could be as dark as one so the thermal imager.

To help, the camera can reach up to 150 yards.

“I was able to see at a great distance,” West says. “I was able to identify something that was walking in the distance and displayed a bright white color to me."

It was the man…cold, but alive.

“I feel great, especially with the thermal imager being used,” West says. “This is the first time it had been successful since the fall, deploying this and actively being able to find somebody that was in need and that this tool can be used to help the public out.”

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for exposure.

Troopers say he is expected to be okay.