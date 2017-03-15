Federal Judge Blocks President Trump's New Travel Ban

The Trump Administration's latest executive order on travel and immigration will not be going into effect Thursday as originally planned, after it was once again put on hold by two federal judges.

Now, President Trump is promising to take action.

This is the second time the president's temporary travel ban has been paused.

Shortly after the first order was set in place, a federal judge from Washington state issued a ruling to have it temporarily stopped.

The order, which was originally supposed to go into effect Thursday, has been put on hold by federal judges from Hawaii and Maryland.

The state argues the order would hurt its tourist industry, its foreign students, and its Muslim population.

But the Trump Administration is pushing back, arguing the ban is necessary to protect our national security.

“Hundreds of refugees are under federal investigation for terrorism and related reasons,” says President Donald Trump. “The best way to keep foreign terrorists or as some people would say in certain instances radical Islamic terrorists from attacking our country is to stop them from entering our country in the first place."

President Trump is vowing to fight the ruling, even if it means taking it all the way to the Supreme Court.