Local Conservation Officers Celebrate Conservation Appreciation Day

Wednesday marks the start of a new tradition while celebrating an agency's historic service to our state.

Governor Snyder has proclaimed March 15 as Conservation Officer Appreciation Day.

Not only that, Wednesday is the 130th anniversary of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Created back in 1887 it's the state's oldest statewide law enforcement agency.

Sgt. Dan Bigger says the recognition of officers across the state means a lot.

“I appreciate the fact that he did reach out and say that we do deserve this recognition so the public knows that we're out here and be able to be there for not only the fishing game aspect but if they need us for anything we are out there and we're available.”

Conservation officers don't just focus on protecting our natural resources, they are first responders and often work with local and federal law enforcement.