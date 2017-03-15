Harrison Man Comes Home To Tree In Roof And Robbed

Last week's wind storm pushed a tree onto a Clare County man's home, but that's not the only problem he has.

John Hamilton was in California last week when he got a phone call from his neighbor.

A tree had fallen onto his home in Harrison in Clare County.

You’ll remember last week winds reached over 50 miles per hour in northern Michigan.

Thousands of people were without power and facing lots of downed trees and powerlines.

Hamilton, among them, but he wasn't just the victim of the weather.

9&10's Taylor Jones spoke with the homeowner Wednesday, she has more details.

"All my cards and everything were up in here stuffed up high," says Hamilton.

John Hamilton says after a tree fell onto his roof, someone decided to go in and help themselves to his things.

“The mayor called to let me know that the tree fell on my house and we got back over here and saw the door was broken into. We came in and there was water dripping on the floor and all over the house and we started noticing that everything was thrown all over broke, smashed, I mean they stole everything,” says Hamilton.

Hamilton hasn't been living in the home because of renovations, but several of his things were here, now they're gone.

“With my card collection and stuff, they probably had about $100,000 worth in baseball cards, computer laptops, all my monitors, my blueprint printer, shoes, you name it they took it,” says Hamilton.

As if a tree through his roof wasn't already heartbreaking, now Hamilton has lost things dear to him.

“They took everything, I mean my kids pictures, their school pictures, and everything was in the basement. There’s no getting that stuff back, that's pretty much what really upset me. That stuff you can’t get back, the material stuff, you can always get back,” says Hamilton.

Luckily Hamilton has insurance for all damage. But his friends are concerned with the two issues he is facing.

“I think it’s extremely messed up, especially with all that he has done for the community, John always donated things, he helped build the veterans park here in town. Everyone needs to be their brother’s keeper and watch out if you see some unsavory business going on let them know,” says Chris Campbell, friend of Hamilton.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating and Hamilton is offering a one thousand dollar reward to anyone who knows who stole from him.

