CMU Releases Budget Deficit Of Millions: Announces Plans For Cut Backs, Lay-Offs

Central Michigan University is facing a budget deficit of millions of dollars.

Now university jobs are on the line.

The university is going over budgets and financial plans to see where they can cut back.

A copy with the latest numbers from the university was just released Wednesday. Right now they are looking at a $14 million gap.

More than $9 million coming from service centers and nearly $5 million from colleges.

But the university says it could be in the red even more next year, totaling up to $20 million.

The university says it all revolves around lower enrollment.

They will have to lay people off, but right now they don’t know how many will be out of a job.

Even still the university says students don’t have to worry about getting a good education.

“The one thing that we will protect above everything else is the quality of the education a student gets and the services that are important for those students to be successful,” Barrie Wilkes, vice president of CMU Finance and Administrative Affairs said.

The university will be letting people affected by the layoffs know around the beginning of May.