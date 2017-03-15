Conservation Resource Alliance Receives Grant for Sabin Dam Removal Project

The Conservation Resource Alliance is receiving a big boost for their work with the Sabin Dam project along the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County.

They received $75,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The money will be used to deconstruct the Sabin Dam.

The Conservation Resource Alliance says the dam removal along the Boardman River is the biggest dam removal project in the Great Lakes.

The Sabin is the third dam slated to come out of the Boardman River.

“The intent is to divert the flow around the powerhouse and deconstruct that area where the powerhouse is now,” says biologist Nate Winkler. “Get the river down to its native pre-dam condition and then divert the flow back over and then do a fairly extensive job at cleaning up the area.”

The Conservation Resource Alliance says they still need about $500,000 in funding for the Sabin Dam project.