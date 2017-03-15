M-DOT Plans Construction On US-31 In Emmet Co.

A rough stretch of US 31 in Emmet County is about to get a facelift.

But it's going to make driver's and business owner's lives a lot more complicated first.

A meeting just wrapped up between M-DOT and the Pellston community.

They’re discussing construction on the four mile stretch of US 31 from Douglas Lake Road in Pellston to East Levering Road in Levering.

M-DOT is expecting extensive detours for the $5 million project.

Those who have to drive on the road call it a mechanic's dream, but car owner's nightmare riddled with potholes.

The construction will fix that, but poses a problem for nearby businesses.

“It's a wonderful thing that they are finally fixing the road because the road is in such terrible shape however, being a business owner, it's you know, we make our money by people driving on US 31 and if they have it blocked off and people going on detours 10-15 miles out of their way, they aren't going to come here,” Lenore Genereaux, owner of Small Town Grill said.

The project is set to begin April 17 and run until October.