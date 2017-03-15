Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Five People For Having Drugs In Midland Co.

Five people were arrested for having drugs in Midland County, and it all started with one traffic stop.

Deputies tried to stop a truck around 3 Wednesday morning on M-30 near Blakely Road.

The driver took off.

Deputies chased them to West Curtis Road where they used a spike strip, causing the truck to careen into a ditch.

The driver and a passenger both had outstanding warrants and drugs.

They were arrested.

When deputies were dropping off a second passenger at a home in Edenville Township, a man there took off.

He was arrested for having meth.

Deputies also found meth making materials in the house.

That led to another man and woman's arrest, both for having and making meth.