President Trump Visits Ypsilanti To Talk Jobs, Auto Industry, Emissions Regulations

President Donald Trump was in Michigan Wednesday talking jobs, the auto industry and emissions regulations.

He laid out what he wants to do to help the auto industry grow and create jobs.

He met with leaders of the Big 3, as well as Toyota, and then delivered a speech to auto workers in Ypsilanti.

President Trump's message was simple: He wants to push the gas pedal on the auto industry.

“This city and this nation will once again shine with industrial might,” said Mr. Trump.

An optimistic-sounding President Trump was laying out his vision in front of several thousand blue collar auto workers.

“Fiat Chrysler has announced that they will create 2,000 new jobs in Michigan and Ohio, and just today, breaking news, General Motors announced that they're adding or keeping 900 jobs right here in Michigan over the next 12 months, and that's just the beginning,” said Mr. Trump.

Much of what President Trump said was met with thundering applause, including ordering reviews of fuel efficiency standards and asking for a closer look at NAFTA.

“My administration will work tirelessly to eliminate the industry-killing regulations to lower the job crushing taxes and to ensure a level playing field for all American companies and workers,” said Mr. Trump.

Workers say they were encouraged by the president's message.

“Unfortunately, I think that the auto industry hasn't always been a priority for our politicians in this country and, based on what he said today, we could see a priority happening again. Especially here in Michigan, we could see things really happen in our favor,” said General Motors employee Cody Colella.

From Michigan, President Trump heads to Nashville for a rally where he is expected to focus on education and healthcare.