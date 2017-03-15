Charity Hill Ranch Worker Found Not Guilty Of Healthcare Fraud - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Charity Hill Ranch Worker Found Not Guilty Of Healthcare Fraud

We have an update on a story we first brought you back in August.

Christine Gilroy, who works at Charity Hill Ranch in Kalkaska, was found not guilty of healthcare fraud.

The sheriff's department had investigated the organization after complaints.

