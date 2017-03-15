Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates

Posted: Updated:

A new hike from the Federal Reserve.

Wednesday, the Fed announced it will raise the short-term rate in a show of confidence that the U.S. economy is stable.

The rate is now raised to a range between 0.75 percent and 1 percent.

The Fed also forecast three hikes in 2018, and between three and four increases 2019.