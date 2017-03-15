Justice Dept. Announces Charges Against Russian Intelligence Off - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Justice Dept. Announces Charges Against Russian Intelligence Officers, Hackers

Posted: Updated:

The Justice Department announced charges against two Russian intelligence officers and two hackers for their involvement in a massive Yahoo data breach.

The breach affected hundreds of millions of accounts.

This is the first criminal case the Justice Department has brought against Russian officials, despite charging Russian hackers with cybercrimes in the past.

The DOJ's announcement comes amid federal investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.