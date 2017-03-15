Advocates Take Action Against Tobacco Use With National Kick Butts Day

Wish you could stop smoking?

Wednesday advocates across the country will take action against tobacco use.

National Kick Butts Day is supposed to help empower people in their teens and younger so they fight against influences and say no to smoking.

Teachers, youth leaders and health advocates around the country organize events to help raise awareness.

More than 1,000 events for National Kick Butts Day are expected to take place in communities across the United States, and even around the world.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking causes about one out of every five deaths in the U.S.

