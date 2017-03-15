Advocates Take Action Against Tobacco Use With National Kick Butts Day

“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
Wine tasting on the peninsulas: a beautiful way to spend an afternoon in Northern Michigan.
Wine tasting on the peninsulas: a beautiful way to spend an afternoon in Northern Michigan.
No matter the weather, Gaylord is a buzz this weekend. Excitement is building up to the start of the Wings over Northern Michigan air show.
No matter the weather, Gaylord is a buzz this weekend. Excitement is building up to the start of the Wings over Northern Michigan air show.
Summer is here and the kids are out of school and looking for things to do. If it's a rainy day or you're burnt out from the beach, one spot in Northern Michigan is an adrenaline adventure in the dark.
Summer is here and the kids are out of school and looking for things to do. If it's a rainy day or you're burnt out from the beach, one spot in Northern Michigan is an adrenaline adventure in the dark.
In this update, Benchley Chiropractic in Clare raised thousands of dollars through a fundraiser to support Clare County Sheriff John Wilson.
In this update, Benchley Chiropractic in Clare raised thousands of dollars through a fundraiser to support Clare County Sheriff John Wilson.
People gathered to celebrate the life of Traverse City's Lars Kelto Friday afternoon.
People gathered to celebrate the life of Traverse City's Lars Kelto Friday afternoon.
Does this ring look familiar to you? A Mount Pleasant woman is looking for the owner.
Does this ring look familiar to you? A Mount Pleasant woman is looking for the owner.
Traverse City’s success in tourism is admired all over the world and this weekend leaders from Canada are visiting and taking notes.
Traverse City’s success in tourism is admired all over the world and this weekend leaders from Canada are visiting and taking notes.
If you're in Grand Traverse County this weekend you may see a lot more dogs than usual. That's because of the annual Grand Traverse Kennel Club Dog Show.
If you're in Grand Traverse County this weekend you may see a lot more dogs than usual. That's because of the annual Grand Traverse Kennel Club Dog Show.
More than 70 cats found at a Missaukee County home have now been rescued, and some are ready for new homes.
More than 70 cats found at a Missaukee County home have now been rescued, and some are ready for new homes.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.