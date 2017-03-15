Sights and Sounds: Butterflies in Bloom

* Spotty Showers/Storms * More Wet Weather * Severe Threat Saturday Afternoon/Night ---------------------------- This Evening: A small wave of showers are moving into the region from Lake Michigan, mainly North of M-55. There is one pocket moving East along M-72 with more in the U.P. down to Petoskey. Don't be surprised of the skies open up with torrential rain with a rumble of thunder. Everyone else around M-55 and south are shaping up nice and dry. Tonight: Scatt...

