Sights and Sounds: Butterflies in Bloom - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Butterflies in Bloom

Posted: Updated:

If you can't escape for spring break this year, you can just head to Midland to their heated conservatory at the Dow Gardens. 

Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins takes us there for today’s Sights and Sounds, where the butterflies are in bloom.