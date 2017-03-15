Healthy Living: Treating Breast Cancer

As many as 1.6 million breast biopsies are done in the United States every year as doctors try to rule out or diagnosis breast cancer.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us today in Healthy Living, a new system allows radiologists to more precisely target suspicious areas during a quick procedure.

Researchers in Europe were among the early test sites for Affirm.

They say doctors are able to visualize more tissue and conduct a faster procedure than traditional mammogram-guided biopsy.