Two Carson City Children Seriously Hurt In Crash Between SUV, Buggy

A 13-year-old and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after an SUV collided with a horse drawn buggy.

The accident happened just before 8 Wednesday morning on Fenwick Road, west of Miner Road, in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was traveling east bound on Fenwick Road when it collided with an east bound buggy.

The buggy was occupied by a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old, both from Carson City.

The two Carson City children are in a downstate hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV and her five-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The horse suffered significant injuries and was euthanized at the scene by the owners.

The sheriff’s office says speed was not a factor, but the angle of the bright morning sun may have played a roll.