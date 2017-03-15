President Trump Coming To Michigan To Talk About Auto Industry

Michigan is once again in the presidential spotlight.

President Donald Trump is making another visit to the Mitten State Wednesday.

This time it’s to talk fuel emission regulations set by former President Obama.

9&10's David Lyden is in Ypsilanti to cover the president's visit.

This is President Trump's first visit to Michigan since his inauguration, and it will focus on one of the biggest platforms of his campaign: jobs.

He'll be meeting with the leaders of the Big 3 auto makers, along with Toyota.

He's also expected to talk with them about what can be done to help them grow the auto industry, create jobs and roll back fuel emission regulations.

He'll then go to Willow Run and speak to several thousand auto workers.

Some say they want to hear that he has their back.

“He's trying to demonstrate to the United States, the whole United States, there are a lot of opportunities that are available that are coming available to some of our smaller communities, and we need that,” says Ruth Ann Jamnick.

We expect to see Government Snyder at the rally, and have learned President Trump will meet with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

We expect the president to speak around 2:30.

We'll have continuing coverage of the president’s visit online and on 9&10 News 5&6.