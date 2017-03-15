Benzie County Couple Facing Multiple Drug-Related Charges

We can now show you the couple arrested after a traffic stop in another state that led investigators to a marijuana grow operation Northern Michigan.

It began when Ohio police stopped a man with 25 pounds of marijuana from Benzie County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team later found more than 100 marijuana plants and $3,000 at a couple’s home in Benzonia.

Roy Bower is charged with delivering and manufacturing a controlled substance.

He's also charged with using a computer to commit the crime, having a felony firearm and a drug house.

Patricia Bower is facing similar charges.