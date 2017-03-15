Missaukee County Commissioners Approve 911 Surcharge - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Missaukee County Commissioners Approve 911 Surcharge

A Northern Michigan county will soon see a surcharge added for using 911 services.

Missaukee County commissioners unanimously voted in a monthly fee of 42 cents for 911.

The county hopes this will help relieve stress on the county's general fund, bringing in nearly $60,000 a year.

The surcharge would also help pay for outdated equipment.

The county administrator says the new surcharge will be enacted July 1.