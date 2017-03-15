Charges Authorized Against Man Arrested In Leelanau County Drug Investigation

A man wanted in a drug investigation in Leelanau County is now facing multiple charges for having drugs and guns.

Jeremy Bower was on the run from detectives earlier this week after running from a home raided by the Traverse Narcotics Team.

He was caught in Lake Ann on Tuesday.

Bower is now charged in Grand Traverse County with delivery-manufacturing controlled substance, felony with a firearm, maintaining a drug house and other charges.

Inside the Leelanau County house raided was his two-year-old daughter, a three-year-old boy and two other adults.

Detectives found cocaine, marijuana, guns and cash.

Another man was arrested for having cocaine.

He has yet to be charged.