This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Nick, a high schooler who loves the great outdoors.

He might be the perfect fit to become a member of your forever family.

Nick loves camping and fishing.

“What I like to do for fun is fishing,” says Nick. “I have the patience for fishing. I like to fish at the Grand River in Grand Rapids. I'm an outdoor person.”

Nick wants to go to school to be nurse.

“I want to work in assisted living and help elderly people. I like to help people, because I understand how they feel,” says Nick. “I would like to go to Michigan State for nursing.”

Nick is hoping to find a forever family to adopt him.

“I want a nice, warm-hearted family. It doesn't matter if it has a mom and dad, or brother and sister. What I'm looking forward to most is a caring family.”

