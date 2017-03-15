Troopers Find Missing Mesick Man Using Thermal Imager

Troopers say an elderly man walked away from his home and became lost in the freezing woods Tuesday night.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, he was found alive.

State police from the Cadillac post say the Mesick man left his home around 9 Tuesday night and was disoriented.

Troopers started a search with a K-9 unit around 14 Road.

Using a thermal imager, a trooper found the man some distance from his house in the woods.

The man was transported to the hospital for exposure.