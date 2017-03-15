USDA Offers Grants To Improve Conservation on Farmlands, Private Forests

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking for creative ways to improve conservation on Michigan farmlands and private forests.

The department says its awarding grants of up the $75,000 for proposed innovative approaches and technologies.

Officials say the grants are designed to focus on projects that promote science-based solutions and suggested proposals include on-farm pilot projects and field demonstrations.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has $225,000 available to fund the proposals.

Individuals, businesses, local governments, nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities and American Indian tribes are all eligible to apply.

All proposals must be submitted by May 9.

For more information, click here.