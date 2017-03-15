MTM On The Road: Business Expo & Taste of Charlevoix at Castle Farms

This Father's Day weekend get ready for two intense days of air show action.
You brush and floss constantly and still have to face the dentist’s drill. Could the reason be in your genes?
It’s National Fudge day! Friday is a day to head to your local confection shop and indulge in some of your favorite fudge flavors.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
The Russian military is claiming it has killed an ISIS leader in an airstrike.
A Northern Michigan art academy was awarded a national grant to help better their art students.
An event in Suttons Bay is encouraging everybody to get out and experience what their downtown has to offer.
Michigan State Police from Houghton Lake are recruiting more teenage boys to participate in a Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Looking for a last minute father’s day gift? The Michigan DNR might have the perfect present.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
