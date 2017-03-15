MTM On The Road: Business Expo & Taste of Charlevoix at Castle F - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Business Expo & Taste of Charlevoix at Castle Farms

With over 50 businesses and organizations gathered in one setting, tonight's 7th Annual Business Expo & Taste of Charlevoix is a sampling of the region's diverse offerings. Including retail, industry, service, tourism and more, the one-day event is one of the largest networking events in northern Michigan. Taking place from 4-7pm tonight, visitors can also sample culinary establishments at the Taste of Charlevoix booths and vote for their favorite flavors of the night. Admission is $5 at the door and includes access to all vendors, photo booth and cash bar. 