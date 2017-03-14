Michigan Board Of Education Votes Against Letter Grade System

Michigan's Board of Education is giving an "F" to an idea to give every public school in Michigan a letter grade.

The bipartisan board came out against the letter grade accountability system today.

It's part of the state's plan to comply with a new federal education law.

Instead, the state will issue a dashboard style report card with each school's performance on state tests and other information.

A letter grade system is still expected in Detroit under laws that provided a state bailout to the district last year.