Cadillac Businesses Taking Hit After Unseasonable Winter Weather

This year's unseasonable winter weather now has some local businesses packing up their winter gear and changing over to spring.

The winter warm up caused some frozen lakes south of M-72 to break up early, meaning some local businesses who rely on winter activities are also taking a hit.

Pilgrim's Village in Cadillac says the lakes are normally solid ice until the middle of March.

But this year, a significant amount of it already melted.

The manager says this is one of the earliest times he's started to see the ice go away forcing fishermen to pack up their shanties.

Now the store is also packing up and changing things over.

Right now we are changing over our store from ice fishing to open water so we are kind of looking forward to that and tomorrow it pretty much going to be the end of ice fishing anyway because it's the end of pike and wall eye season closes and that will kill a lot of the interest anyway," said Christopher Knaisel.

Pilgrim's Village is also using this down time to get ahead of the game for their busy summer months.