Discussion Surrounding Wexford County Civic Center Continues

Michigan State Police from Houghton Lake are recruiting more teenage boys to participate in a Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.
Michigan State Police from Houghton Lake are recruiting more teenage boys to participate in a Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Looking for a last minute father’s day gift? The Michigan DNR might have the perfect present.
Looking for a last minute father’s day gift? The Michigan DNR might have the perfect present.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
In this update, we can now tell you Benchley Chiropractic in Clare has raised almost $4,000 for their fundraiser supporting the Clare County sheriff.
In this update, we can now tell you Benchley Chiropractic in Clare has raised almost $4,000 for their fundraiser supporting the Clare County sheriff.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
A new food, drink and retail spot opening in Traverse City on Friday.
A new food, drink and retail spot opening in Traverse City on Friday.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held their first ever fundraiser in Northern Michigan on Thursday.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held their first ever fundraiser in Northern Michigan on Thursday.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.