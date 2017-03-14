Discussion Surrounding Wexford County Civic Center Continues

A question on many people's minds...

What to do with a piece of Wexford County history?

The discussion made it's way back to the surface of the executive committee.

Boon Sports Management made their case to keep managing the Wexford County Civic Center.

The property has been a bit of a local hot topic for years now.

Adding fuel to that fire, back in October, commissioners lifted deed restrictions to allow them to sell the Wex if that's what it comes to in the future.

A new proposal from Boon Sport Management says they would continue to run the Wexford County Civic Center for the next decade as long as the county didn't sell it, but the board is still torn on what to do.

"The main concern we were trying to address was the maintenance expenses for this facility," said Mike Figliomeni.

Boon Sports Management, continuing its fight to keep the county from selling a local landmark: the Wexford County Civic Center.

For decades it's been the center for large events drawing in thousands.

"Where would all the activities that happen here be, not just the hockey and lacrosse, the RV shows several big things," said Mike Kelso.

The company made its latest case while trying to address the central problem some of committee members and commissioners have, the money that comes with running the massive building.

"It provides visitors to the community that support all of our businesses, etc. It provides another asset for people who are considering moving here," said Mike Figliomeni.

While there is no plan to sell it right now, those in charge are still split about what the right call is.

"I hope there are enough people on the commission to recognize the benefit to the community," said Bill Goodwill.

"It's a drain on the county's budget and in these tight fiscal times we are looking at trying to trim unmandated costs," said Leslie Housler.

The Board of Commissioners will hear about the proposal at the first meeting in April.