TBA Credit Union Gives Back to Local Schools Through Spirit Check Program

“We've had a good year and we're happy to pass along those good tidings,” said Lorri Wolf, Marketing Assistant for TBA Credit Union.

TBA Credit Union has donated thousands of dollars to local schools through their Spirit Check Program.

Started in 2009, the program benefits 13 local schools.

When a member orders a box of checks with a school's logo on it, the school will earn $2.

TBA says it's an easy way for students, parents and staff to support their schools.

They were able to distribute hundreds of dollars just last year with the Spirit Check Program.

“That was $762 for boxes ordered through 2016; and cumulatively since 2009 we have awarded or donated $6,000,” said Wolf.

Along with this program, the credit union has classroom grants, box top challenges and their student run credit union.