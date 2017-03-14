Northern Michigan Travel Affected by Snow Storm on East Coast

The storm on the east coast has canceled 6,000 flights already and it’s affecting people here in Northern Michigan.

Travelers at Cherry Capital Airport were dealing with delays and cancellations since early Monday.

“Well it was a lot better than waiting three days for them to fly me back here," said John Matthews who was traveling from San Francisco.

After long hours of delays and cancellations with the possibility of waiting days for another flight, some chose to make a six hour drive with strangers through snow storms to get back to Traverse City.

"In Chicago it was pretty dicey and slow moving. I think we were going under 30 for maybe an hour and a half,” said Arianne Whittaker who was traveling from Arizona.

After being up all night at the airport in Chicago John, Arianne and a few others met each other and decided to take matters into their own hands by renting a car to drive back.

“Some people would think like oh that's kind of weird to just drive with random people that you don't know but I mean ultimately like 99% of people are good people and everybody's just looking to get home,” said Whittaker.

Getting to Traverse City wasn't the only problem, some had problems trying to leave. After being told she could be stuck in Chicago for almost five days, Julie Barnett thought the best option could be waiting the storm out.

“I think I'd rather stay in Traverse till Sunday, enjoy it here; and so that's the situation it is right now, just trying to look at it with glass half full," said Julie Barnett who was trying to get back home to Dallas.

While the delays ruined some vacations, it gave others, like Julie, more time with their family.