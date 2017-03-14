Traverse City Dentist Uses Creative Program To Encourage Dental Health For Kids

One Traverse City dentist is using a lunch box to keep elementary students proactive about dental health.

It is part of a national program, “Lessons in a Lunch Box.”

For years Dr. Jessica Rickert has paid Westwoods Elementary School a visit to talk about dental health.

But this is her first time presenting with the national program.

Tuesday close to 300 kindergartner through third grade students learned about dental health, healthy diets and even careers in the dental industry.

Dr. Rickert says, “They have more time to absorb it and of course we allow them to ask questions and so they can have their questions answered where as in a dental offices sometimes the dentist or hygienist or the assistant is very busy and can't necessarily give them as much education.”

Inside of the lunch box there’s a toothbrush with a case, toothpaste, floss and diagrams to help students eat healthy.