March Madness Craze Begins In Traverse City

Teams haven't even started playing yet and March Madness is already taking over in Northern Michigan.

Whether you're a super fan or joining in on the fun at work the anticipation for the basketball madness is building.

“It's different than professional sports there's a lot more enthusiasm and a lot more unpredictability.”

It's the same unpredictability that brings local companies like Team Bob's together in friendly competition.

Service coordinator, Niche Walker says, “Everybody's picking their teams, getting their brackets filled out, kind of looking over what other people have filled out, you know joking with each other, teasing with each other, creating that, like I said, fun atmosphere. So part of that is the anticipation of it actually happening.”

But for avid fans like Bill O'Brien, staff writer at Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, it's more than just a few games. Some go as far as taking off work Thursday and Friday just to keep up with the madness.

O’Brien says, “Me personally, I don't take time off maybe but I'll have it on my phone app and I'm able to watch while I'm at work here just because it's fun to follow and keep on what's going on and you'll hear about what happens anyway.”

With two Michigan teams in the tournament the excitement is just getting started.

O’Brien says, “You'll see it even at lunch time downtown with the game starting at noon, you'll duck in, every T.V. will be on the game, everyone will be watching them.”

The first NCAA round of 64 tournament games tips off on 9&10 News at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.