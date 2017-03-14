March Madness Craze Begins In Traverse City

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
In this update, we can now tell you Benchley Chiropractic in Clare has raised almost $4,000 for their fundraiser supporting the Clare County sheriff.
In this update, we can now tell you Benchley Chiropractic in Clare has raised almost $4,000 for their fundraiser supporting the Clare County sheriff.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
A new food, drink and retail spot opening in Traverse City on Friday.
A new food, drink and retail spot opening in Traverse City on Friday.
Michigan State Police from Houghton Lake are recruiting more teenage boys to participate in a Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.
Michigan State Police from Houghton Lake are recruiting more teenage boys to participate in a Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held their first ever fundraiser in Northern Michigan on Thursday.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held their first ever fundraiser in Northern Michigan on Thursday.
A Grayling restaurant, saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members. On Monday a man was eating at the Grayling Restaurant when he left 140 dollars to pay for the meals of active military members.
A Grayling restaurant, saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members. On Monday a man was eating at the Grayling Restaurant when he left 140 dollars to pay for the meals of active military members.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
MDOT and Otsego County first responders, increasing safety on the roads. Together they created this “Traffic Incident Management Trailer.”
MDOT and Otsego County first responders, increasing safety on the roads. Together they created this “Traffic Incident Management Trailer.”
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.