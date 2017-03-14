Semi-Truck Driver Speaks After Crashing Into Farwell Area School Bus

"I was glad I didn't stay in the road or I would have hit the bus dead-center,” says Ben Fiorenza, who was driving his Logistics Northern semi when a school bus veered into his path.

A truck driver's actions to avoid a bus full of kids may have saved their lives.

Northern Michigan's News Leader met the man behind the wheel today.

Monday morning, a Farwell Area School bus turned in front of an oncoming semi-truck.

The bus crash happened on 115 near Farwell in Clare County when the bus turned off of Cedar Road.

14 kids were on this bus, two of them suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the truck driver swerved, side-swiped the bus but avoided a catastrophe.

In continuing coverage, 9&10’s Cody Boyer spoke with the truck driver to find out how it all happened.

-----------------------------------------------------

"It was a very scary moment, seeing that bus right out in the road,” Fiorenza says. “You can't even describe it.

Ben Fiorenza saw yellow emerge from the darkness on his early Monday morning route...

"I don't know if he didn't see me or what was going on and he just started pulling out in front of me,” Fiorenza says.

...Leaving only a moment for Ben to make a choice.

"I decided to slam down the brakes and started cranking the wheel hard to the right,” Fiorenza says. “I hit the side of the bus up by the front. The truck did try to come back out after I hit towards the bus again. I cranked back on the wheel and kept her down in the ditch and got away from the bus all the way."

Ben, a father of three girls still in school, risked it all.

"Everything played through so quick,” Fiorenza says. “I just didn't want to hurt a bunch of little kids on a bus. I mean, the truck is heavy enough, it would tear through a bus. “For me to get hurt, so be it."

"He put those children's life before he put his own,” says Jody Newman, who’s granddaughter, Serenity, was waiting for the bus that morning.

Jody says her granddaughter could've been on that bus, but hadn't got on yet.

"I'm like 10-1…that's my granddaughter's bus,” Newman says. “We trust those bus drivers with our kids. That makes you question that bus driver's ability to be trusted with our children."

Jody sees the man behind the wheel of the Northern Logistics semi as a hero.

"It could've been horrific,” Newman says. “We could have lost 14 children, a bus driver, a truck driver. No wonder he put those kids' lives on that bus ahead of his own."

...A hero's cape Ben never asked for and never will.

"I wasn't trying to be a hero at all,” Fiorenza says. “I was just trying not to hurt any little kids."

The bus driver was given a citation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department and is still on a week’s leave.