Company Proposes To Continue Running Wexford Co. Civic Center

“It benefits community, industry and business it's something I think needs to stay.”

Discussion continues on the future of the Wexford Civic Center.

Now a new proposal is on its way to the county board of commissioners.

Tuesday night, Boon Sports Management, the company who runs the Wexford Civic Center presented a proposal asking to keep running the civic center for the next decade.

Commissioners have been going back and forth about options that would let them sell it if they want to.

Back in October they voted to lift deed restrictions that would let them sell the Wex.

There is no plan for an immediate sale, but some say it would save the county a substantial amount of money.

9&10’s Veronica Meadows went to the meeting to bring us the latest from the Wexford County Courthouse.

Tuesday the meeting at the Wexford County Courthouse was full of curious people who all came to see what the next direction would be for the Wex.

Boon Sports Management presented a new proposal saying they would continue to manage it for the next decade as long as the county didn’t sell it.

The board is torn right now, some want to keep it, others are looking for ways to save money.

The local piece of history has been the center of hockey games and large events in Cadillac for years, drawing thousands of people.

“You can go back and look at a history of what's happened as far as things that have been brought in to benefit the community. Years ago when the Four Winns boat people were here they used it as a boat show and brought in dealers from all around the world,” Bill Goodwill, Wexford County Executive Committee member said.

The proposal will go in front of the full board at their first meeting in April.