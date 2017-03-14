International Bridge Administration Receives Merit Award For Bridge Project

A toll plaza on the Canadian-American border is running smoothly after major upgrades.

Now the group behind the International Bridge project is getting some national recognition.

The International Bridge Administration was honored with a merit award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan Monday night in Detroit.

Plans for the project actually began back in 2006.

In 2015, construction began to replace five toll booths and add two additional lanes to the toll plaza.

The administration says the project and award aren't only helping the flow of traffic.

“We've certainly become a lot more effective and efficient,” says Crystal Knutsen, International Bridge Administration CFO. “It was a huge impact to staff and to the public, for the outcome of it to not only be what we're working in every day, but for there to be an award at the end of it, it's a very big deal to us.”

The project ended up taking eight months less than expected and more than a million dollars under budget.