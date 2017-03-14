East Coast Storm Impacts Travel at Cherry Capital Airport

The snow storm that’s pounding the East Coast right now is also impacting travel in Northern Michigan.

For the last 24 hours, Cherry Capital Airport has seen a number of flights delayed or canceled.

The airport says passengers traveling out east need to check the status of their flight.

Many aircraft are being rerouted around the East Coast, which causes cancellations and delays.

”An aircraft that might normally originate out in Syracuse, New York, start their day out there, might be canceled in place in that area so we might not be able to see that airplane,” says Cherry Capital Airport Director, Kevin Klein.

