Rogers City Priest Accused Of Sex Crimes Going To Trial

A priest accused of sexual assault is going to trial.

Tuesday in court a judge found enough evidence in the case of Reverend Sylvestre Obwaka, a pastor St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

He is charged with first and third degree CSC against another priest.

State police say it happened on February 1 when the victim was sleeping.

Obwaka insists he is innocent.

He had been a priest since 2010 and a pastor at St. Ignatius since July 2013.