Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole Near Mackinac Bridge - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole Near Mackinac Bridge

Posted: Updated:

We can confirm some details about a crash near the toll booths at the Mackinac Bridge.         

It happened Sunday evening on southbound I-75 just north of the toll booths.

State police say the driver had a medical emergency and crashed into a utility pole and some trees.

It also damaged the bridge's weigh scale equipment.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is not a report on his condition.